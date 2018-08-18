CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Swimmers and water-loving canines alike gathered at the H-E-B Pool for the annual Doggy Dip.

The Corpus Christi Parks and Rec Department has organized this annual event since 2003. Every year, they invite dogs and their owners for an off-leash, swimming extravaganza.

Dogs were allowed to jump, swim and play in the water with their owners and other dogs. Organizers said it's a thrilling event which always brings a lot of pet-owners together.

