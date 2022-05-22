City adds free resources for the community to help beat the heat

These facilities are a great way for Corpus Christi residents of all ages to cool off.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Keeping it cool during the unreasonably scorching spring has gotten a little bit easier thanks to the City of Corpus Christi.

The city has confirmed that they will be opening all public pools and splash pads by Memorial Day weekend, which are free for residents to enjoy.

City Council Member Ben Molina spoke with 3NEWS about the importance of these facilities, "I'm excited about our splash pads and we have more coming to the city. It's a great and safe way for our children to get out and stay cool."

Molina said the splash pads are set up for small children to enjoy the water safely. "Parents can take their little toddlers and it's in close proximity. They can keep an close eye on them," he added.

Although we are experiencing a drought, pools and splash pads will not contribute to wasting water. "That water is reused. It's filtered and reused throughout the system so we hope the children and the parents have a great time and make good memories," Molina explained.

Aside from all of the fun in the water, Molina said the city plans to add even more ways for residents of all ages to escape the sun.

"We'll also have cooling centers later this year as the heat intensifies for our senior citizens and other members of the community that are looking for a nice cool place to relax in," Molina shared.

For more information about splash pads offered in the city, including operation hours, splash pad rules, interactive maps, and more, visit their website here.

