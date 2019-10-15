CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Before work officially started on the Holly Road project, engineers wanted to hear from the public, so they hosted a public meeting Monday on the pre-construction phase of the project.

The project improvements are taking place from Rodd Field Road' to Ennis Joslin Road.

The meeting was open to the public, and engineers heard first-hand from residents in charge of why the improvements are drastically needed.

Holly Road improvements include new curbs, gutters, sidewalks, and new underground stormwater systems.

