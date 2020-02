CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have concerns about the city streets? Voice your concern at Wednesday's Public Works meet and greet.

Residents are invited to meet the new Public Works Director Richard Martinez at 6 p.m.

Martinez will share his vision for the future of Corpus Christi streets.

District 3 councilmember Roland Barrera, City Manager Peter Zanoni, and the public works team will also be present to hear citizen feedback on city street needs and repairs.

