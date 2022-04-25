Punishment phase begins for Brandon Portillo trial

Portillo was found guilty on all charges. They include intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer and two counts of intoxication assault of a peace officer.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The punishment phase in the trial of a man convicted of causing the death of a Corpus Christi police officer began Monday morning.

Jurors were shown video of Brandon Portillo form a previous DWI arrest. Police body camera footage showed officers administering a field sobriety test.

Among those who took the stand Monday, were senior officer Alexander Castro, who was the one that pulled over Portillo on a DWI traffic stop a few years prior.

It was last Friday when Portillo was found guilty of causing a deadly accident in January of 2020 that killed Corpus Christi police officer Alan McCollum and injured fellow officers Michael Love and Kiyomi Muniz.

In court Monday, Munoz took the stand and talked about the trauma she suffered following that fatal crash.

"He had a family at home, he has his daughters that he should have gone back to that night," Munoz said. "And I feel really bad I couldn't get to him because I got hit."

Portillo was found guilty on all charges. They include intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer and two counts of intoxication assault of a peace officer.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.