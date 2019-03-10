CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — October is Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, and the Purple Door would like everyone to get more active in recognizing the signs of domestic violence.

That's why they are launching a new initiative called "Lose the Ribbon." Organizers at the shelter hope the initiative shatters the stereotypes that lead to dysfunctional relationships, and even more important gets men more involved in preventing domestic violence and sexual assault.

"Domestic violence and sexual assault is not a women's issue that women need to fix," Board Member Dwayne Hargis said. "We're trying to get men to get more involved. To step up."

"It's wonderful to see more men realize that they can use their voice as a platform to help end violence in our community," Purple Door President Frances Wilson said.

The Purple Door is also celebrating the launch of a relationship podcast called Unapologetic. It launches Oct. 11 and will address how to keep relationships healthy and prevent conflict.

