CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi women's shelter wants to make sure fighting domestic abuse remains on the forefront of lawmakers minds during the 86th Texas Legislature.

Volunteers with the Purple Door are pushing for stricter laws and better training for officers who deal with abuse cases in Corpus Christi.

"A victim that has been strangled in the past is 675 times more likely to be murdered". "It's a real issue facing, and I'm sure other parts of the country as well," CEO Francis Wilson said.

The Purple Door is asking residents to talk with their state representative to support funding family violence programs across Texas. Purple Door offers services that are free of charge and confidential.