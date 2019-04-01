Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Purple Door received new teddy bears Thursday to help victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Representatives with the Stuffed with Love organization and the American Bank Center donated nearly 2,000 brand new teddy bears to the shelter. The stuffed animals were collected during a big holiday bear drive in December.

"That bear is a form of comfort, something that is not tied in to anything that happened during that trauma, whether a child witnessed that, whether an adult actually went through something," Deputy Director Kellie Addison said. "This is something new and comforting. It's going to give that person or that child an opportunity to have hope."

