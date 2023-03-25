The Purple Door seeks to give survivors more resources with resale shop

Purple Door CEO Frances Wilson said the resale shop will better serve those who come to the organization with nothing more than the clothes on their back.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Purple Door has some exciting news that will make outreach to the community easier.

They will be opening a resale shop in the next few months.

The nonprofit has opened their doors for many survivors of sexual and domestic violence -- but they'll be able to help in a much different way.

Purple Door President and CEO Frances Wilson said the resale shop will help the organization educate more people about their mission.

"I will say unfortunately, we have a lot of clients that come to us, and they didn't bring anything with them. You know, they escaped when they could escape," she said.

Wilson said that sometimes -- survivors come with nothing more than the clothes on their back.

"Having these items to give to people who don't have anything is really important," she said.

Something Wilson finds admirable is the amount of support her organization constantly receives from the twelve counties they routinely serve.

"When we do make money off of items and are able to provide that person with shelter, and counseling and case management, and we're not charging them anything. They don't have to show a proof of income, anything like that, it's all free," she said.

Wilson hopes opening the resale shop will bring more exposure to the organization's mission -- and educate more people who may need their help.

"The reality is we don't do this work alone. And so when you bring us something that we can either give to a client, or we can sell and use that money to provide services to a client, you're part of the work that we do," she said.

The expected opening of the resale shop will be in June. 3NEWS asked Wilson where the shop would be located, but all she could say is that it would be located in a popular part of town.

Drop-off locations will be announced within the next month.

