CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — October is known as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

According to the CDC, in the U.S., 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence by a partner in their lifetime.

The Purple Door is launching a podcast to help people recognize the red flags in unhealthy relationships.

On Friday, Oct. 11, the podcast will premier its very first episode.

The Purple Door is a non-profit that provides resources and even shelter to families affected by violence.

Part of the Purple Door's outreach and education to the coastal bend community will now include the Unapologetic podcast.

According to organizers, the podcast will be full of real talk and raw conversations about intimate partners and relationships. The podcast will address myths, legends, and different conflicts, including red flags people need to look out for.

The initiative for the podcast is a way for people to spot signs of sexual or domestic abuse in maybe their friend's partnerships or even their own.

"What better way to prevent it then by educating people. By telling people those little telltale signs, those little things that you don't think about," development coordinator Megan Ortiz said.

Organizers say that checking each other's cell phone is a toxic habit and a control mechanism often used in unhealthy relationships.

According to the Purple Door, the podcast series are by NO means relationship experts, but they are very well trained. The experts will have more than a decade of experience in working with survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

Residents can submit questions or their own relationship stories to the podcast.

