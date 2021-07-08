Purple Heart Day Ceremony held to honor local heroes

“You just think back not just yourself but those individuals that went above and beyond and made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.” said Martin Longoria

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — August 7 is Purple Heart Day, it’s a day set aside to recognize the men and women that have been wounded or have made the ultimate sacrifice while defending the country as part of the US Armed Forces.

Corpus Christi the mayor's committee on veteran's affairs held a ceremony inside the Ben Garza Gym, to honor the sacrifices made by those that have received the purple heart.



Those we spoke with say the award is something they don't wish for.

“You just think back not just yourself but those individuals that went above and beyond and made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.” said Martin Longoria, who is part of the mayors Committee on veterans’ affairs.

“It’s not about us it’s about the ones that didn’t come home but for the members in the community honestly there are a lot more purple hearts in this community than are in our chapter,” said purple heart recipient Skylar Barker. “I just encourage them if they do seek us out come join us help us out.”

