Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — In honor of those who received the Purple Heart, 'The Military Order of the Purple Heart Alaniz-Valentine Chapter 598' hosted a ceremony on Saturday morning.

The Purple Heart award is for those who were wounded in combat or killed in action.

Those who are recipients of the Purple Heart and those who took care of the wounded in battle were recognized.

Capt. Bob Paulison was the guest speaker at Saturday's event and the Veterans Band provided music.

