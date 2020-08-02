CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The student veteran organization at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi installed two new Purple Heart veteran parking spaces to honor veterans who attend or visit the university.

"We just saw it as an opportunity to honor these veterans that have given more than the rest of us are asked to," student veteran president Jackson Grey said.

Purple Heart veteran parking spots are located at Turtle Cove and Momentum Soccer Field. They are for Purple Heart combat veterans.

"It was important to do it as a gesture to show our gratitude to these veterans," Grey said.

Since 1932, the purple heart has reflected the cost of our freedom -- a sacrifice paid by our military women and men.

"They were willing to make that sacrifice for us, it's the next closest thing to sacrificing one's own life," Grey said.

Over 200 veterans currently attend TAMUCC.

There are plans to designate at least two Purple Heart veteran parking spaces in each lot throughout the campus.

"It's a good spot right there, and it's close to the door, easy access to the University Center," Grey said.

