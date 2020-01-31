CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The purple martin bird will be making it's annual trip to the Coastal Bend, and you will know when they land.

From the start of December until the end of February, purple martin makes their way to the Coastal Bend to nest their young.

"Completely dependant on housing supplies from humans. Without it, they would not succeed," volunteer John Barrow said.

Volunteers of the Purple Martin Conservation association saw an opportunity and seized it.

Sullivan is one of the volunteers and went straight to the Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve.

"It's a guarantee. They will be here. Yes, ma'am. Will they stay? You know, you can only hope, and that's what we're hoping for, and that's what the Oso Bay preserve has given us," Sullivan said.

Preserve manager and Sullivan say that the birds can chat up a storm, but more than that, they can take things off your to-do list.

"They start early in the morning, but it's much more peaceful than an alarm clock, right? Your options are blaring or cute little bubbly birds," preserve manager Sara Jose said.

"They're insectivores. First of all, they're gonna eat the insects that you don't like. They're gonna clean up a little bit, especially they do like to eat the queen flying ants. Specifically the fire ants," Sullivan said.

According to Sullivan, he will never forget the day he fell in love with the purple martin.

"As soon as they showed up at the house. April 3, three years ago. It was over then, it was fantastic," Sullivan said.

For volunteers, they're hoping the community will take a moment, step outside, enjoy the view--and be inspired.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: