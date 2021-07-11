Pursuit City Church to give out Thanksgiving meals Nov. 13, seeking volunteers for event

The church will be delivering and offering meals to anyone who would like a thanksgiving dinner. From first responders to neighbors, all are welcome.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — From an idea to a mission, Pursuit City Church wanted to do something to show members of the community they're appreciated and loved. They did that in the form of a home-cooked, Thanksgiving meal.

"When it first started, we started out with 200 meals. Just giving out 200 meals and it was a lot different because COVID wasn't around," Ashlee Foreman, the outreach coordinator of the church, said.

On Nov. 13th, the church will be delivering and offering meals to anyone who would like a Thanksgiving dinner. From first responders to neighbors, all are welcome.

Foreman said there's a reason they're hosting the event before the holiday.

"It's not actually Thanksgiving, but (some people) may not be able to travel. They're working, we want to feed them. We just want to say thank you to them for servicing our city," Foreman added.

She said the goal is to feed 1,000 people this year. To do that, they're going to need more hands-on deck.

"After counting the numbers today, we currently have about 20 volunteers, if we can get 20 more," Foreman said.

She added there's only one reason behind the feast.

"We just want everyone to know and experience the love of Jesus Christ. That's like the ultimate reason for us doing this," Foreman said.

If you would like to volunteer, you can sign up online through the Pursuit City Church website, or click here.

