New 'QLess System' makes car registration easier in Nueces County

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — If you've been dreading the idea having to get your vehicle registration renewed or you need to get a title for a vehicle, but just can't stand the thought of standing in line at the courthouse, there is some good news to report.

It's a new system now in place, called QLess, and the folks at the title and registration office said it's going to be a game changer.

The QLess system added to the Nueces County vehicle registration department promises to help customers move through the often slow process of getting a vehicle registration renewed or a title.

"You don't even have to go to the kiosk to sign in," Nueces County Tax Assessor Kevin Kieschnick said. "When you walk into the courthouse, you can send a text message. We've got the signs up and you just text a number and pick your service that you're gonna deal with whether it's title or registration renewal and go from there."

There are signs that point customers to join the virtual line and with the ding of a bell, customers are notified when it's their turn.

