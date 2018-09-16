CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Even though it was a rainy Saturday many still headed downtown to get their grub on at the Que Bueno Taco Fest.

It was one of the few events that wasn't canceled because of weather this weekend.

Admission was originally five dollars, but organizers decided to make it free.

Those who went got to try tacos from different Corpus Christi vendors while enjoying music and even some shopping.

Monica Sawyer, President of Corpus Christi Patch said, "We had a few small vendors who canceled from the rain, but for the most part everybody came out so we still have a really large group of taco vendors so that you can get your taco on and taste some of the best tacos in Corpus Christi."

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII