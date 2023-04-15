Young racers came together for Portland's Power Wheels Grand Prix

PORTLAND, Texas — Dozens of young racers came together and showed off their racing skills in the City of Portland's inaugural Power Wheels Grand Prix.
Some of the children pulled up in their 12-volt sports cars, others brought their tractors, jeeps and suv power wheels.
Two race classes took place: Limited Pro Stock for children 2 to 4 years old, and Pro Stock for children 5 to 7 years old.
And of course, with safety in mind they wore helmets as they took on an oval-shaped track in the parking lot at the Portland Aquatics Center. The race trak included a pit spot area for family and friends to lend a helping hand to the young drivers in need.
First place from each heat moved on to the next round until one champion from each racing class was declared.
4-year-old, Kaiden Wood was announced the first-place winner in the Limited Pro Stock class. 6-year-old Parker McKinny took home first place in the Pro Stock class.
A big congratulations to the winners and to those who attended. We look forward to the next Power Wheels Grand Prix races to come.
