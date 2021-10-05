Conserve water with rain barrels for the dry summer months in Corpus Christi

The city is selling 55 gallon rain barrels that can provide an environmentally-friendly way to harvest rainwater.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is again offering residents a way to conserve water as we get into the dry summer months. The city is selling 55 gallon rain barrels that can provide an environmentally-friendly way to harvest rain water.

The barrels typically capture rain water from roof tops by connecting to a home's downspouts. That water can then be used for watering lawns or washing vehicles.

Currently, the city is under stage one drought restrictions.

"We are all about conservation," Shelby Coppedge with the city utilities department said. "Especially in a stage one drought. Every tiny thing matters. Every little thing helps and if you can go to City Hall and grab a 47 dollar barrel, that is going to help you a lot."

The barrels run about $47 plus tax.

There's also a child proof locking lid available. You can buy one of these barrels by stopping by City Hall.

