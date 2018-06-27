The rain the Coastal Bend got last week did not really help the city of Corpus Christi at all.

The city manager told the city council Tuesday about water levels in our reservoirs.

Samuel ‘Keith’ Selman said we got nearly 10 inches of rain, but that was measured at the airport.

He said it did not fall where we need it most in Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon.

Selman said the levels combined at both are barely above 41 percent. That is, of course, below the 50 percent needed.

He did offer some hope, however. He said that Lake Texana did fill up, and Corpus Christi will likely be able to borrow water from that source.

