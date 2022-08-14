LIVE BLOG: Flood waters receding as road conditions improve

A number of area roads were impassable in Corpus Christi on Sunday with numerous reports of stalled vehicles. But as of 4 p.m., most road conditions had improved.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flooding caused travel problems on a few busy Corpus Christi roads on Sunday, leaving some drivers stranded while others chose to drive through floodwaters.

We will continue to update this story as we get new reports in:

4:37 p.m.

A tornado warning for Duval County was allowed to expire at 4:30 p.m.

4 p.m.

Most of the streets that were flooded earlier Sunday have started to clear. 3NEWS photographer Maitland Rutledge confirms that the following four locations are now free of floodwaters and safe to drive on:

Airline at McArdle and SPID

Everhart at SPID

Everhart at McArdle.

Rodd Field at Lakeview

#INTHECLEAR:

Airline rd at SPID to McArdle have cleared out. Traffic is moving as rain continues. @kiii3news pic.twitter.com/OuEKpl5sWI — Ashley Gonzalez (@ashley_gonz14) August 14, 2022

3:15 p.m.

CCPD has released a list of roadways it says are experiencing flooding:

Streets on the west end of North Beach

Buford at Santa Fe

Park at Tancahua

600 block of IH 37 SB

Antelope at Culberson

SPID at Everhart

SPID at Airline

Area of Ennis Joslin from Holly to Wooldridge

Airline at McArdle

Staples at Everhart

Rodd Field at Lakeview

Everhart at McArdle

Oso Creek is currently 10 feet below the bridge

Our crews saw multiple cars stall in traffic on Rodd Field Road just south of SPID.

3:10 p.m.

AEP Texas reports that as of 3 p.m. on Sunday, there were 932 people without power in the 3NEWS viewing area. Here is a look at some of the largest number of outages:

Duval County - 1 outage and 386 without power

Nueces County - 14 outages and 257 without power

San Patricio County - 15 outages and 208 without power

2:56 p.m.

Rodd Field Road just south of SPID had more than a foot of water on the road, making travel difficult. At least one person got stuck and had to push their car out of the floodwaters.

2:32 p.m.

SUN 2:30p - feeder band of heavy rain stretches from the Valley, into Corpus Christi/the Coastal Bend. In addition to heavy rain, gusty winds and an isolated waterspout over area waters possible in this band of rain. pic.twitter.com/cQtmT7cre4 — Alan Holt (@AlanSHolt) August 14, 2022

2:27 p.m.

Crews have reopened the exit and ramp they had previously closed due to flooding. All roads in that area are back open.

TRAFFIC ALERT

August 14, 2022



Harbor Bridge Project crews have reopened the Port Avenue/Nueces Bay Boulevard exit to Martin Luther King Drive and the Northwest Loop Ramp connecting to southbound SH 286 (Crosstown Expressway).



Effective immediately — HarborBridgeProject (@HarborBridgePrj) August 14, 2022

2:19 p.m.

#BREAKING: Flash flooding on Airline Road is leading to some dangerous driving conditions. First responders say no recuses yet but avoid driving through deep water as a precaution.@kiii3news pic.twitter.com/Pn8y5ndvkt — Brandon Schaff (@BrandonSchaffTV) August 14, 2022

2:15 p.m.

A vehicle stalled at Airline Road and McArdle Road.

2:14 p.m.

The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Warning for Nueces County until 4:15 p.m. It was supposed to expire at 2:15 p.m.

2:10 p.m.

3NEWS reporter Brandon Schaff reports that Airline Road between SPID and McArdle Road is nearly impassable, although that did not spot some cars from trying.

2 p.m.

3NEWS viewer on Facebook says that Holly Road at N. Oso Parkway is flooded.

1:43 p.m.

Port Avenue and the Nueces Bay Boulevard exit to Martin Luther King Drive and the Northwest Loop Ramp connecting to southbound SH 286 are closed due to flooding, according to a spokesperson for the Harbor Bridge Project.

Please drive carefully. Crews are on site removing debris and helping direct traffic.

1 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Nueces County on Sunday until 2:15 p.m.

12:53 p.m.