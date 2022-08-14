LIVE BLOG: Flood waters receding as road conditions improve

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flooding caused travel problems on a few busy Corpus Christi roads on Sunday, leaving some drivers stranded while others chose to drive through floodwaters.
We will continue to update this story as we get new reports in:
4:37 p.m.
A tornado warning for Duval County was allowed to expire at 4:30 p.m.
4 p.m.
Most of the streets that were flooded earlier Sunday have started to clear. 3NEWS photographer Maitland Rutledge confirms that the following four locations are now free of floodwaters and safe to drive on:
- Airline at McArdle and SPID
- Everhart at SPID
- Everhart at McArdle.
- Rodd Field at Lakeview
3:15 p.m.
CCPD has released a list of roadways it says are experiencing flooding:
- Streets on the west end of North Beach
- Buford at Santa Fe
- Park at Tancahua
- 600 block of IH 37 SB
- Antelope at Culberson
- SPID at Everhart
- SPID at Airline
- Area of Ennis Joslin from Holly to Wooldridge
- Airline at McArdle
- Staples at Everhart
- Rodd Field at Lakeview
- Everhart at McArdle
- Oso Creek is currently 10 feet below the bridge
Our crews saw multiple cars stall in traffic on Rodd Field Road just south of SPID.
3:10 p.m.
AEP Texas reports that as of 3 p.m. on Sunday, there were 932 people without power in the 3NEWS viewing area. Here is a look at some of the largest number of outages:
- Duval County - 1 outage and 386 without power
- Nueces County - 14 outages and 257 without power
- San Patricio County - 15 outages and 208 without power
2:56 p.m.
Rodd Field Road just south of SPID had more than a foot of water on the road, making travel difficult. At least one person got stuck and had to push their car out of the floodwaters.
2:32 p.m.
2:27 p.m.
Crews have reopened the exit and ramp they had previously closed due to flooding. All roads in that area are back open.
2:19 p.m.
2:15 p.m.
A vehicle stalled at Airline Road and McArdle Road.
2:14 p.m.
The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Warning for Nueces County until 4:15 p.m. It was supposed to expire at 2:15 p.m.
2:10 p.m.
3NEWS reporter Brandon Schaff reports that Airline Road between SPID and McArdle Road is nearly impassable, although that did not spot some cars from trying.
2 p.m.
3NEWS viewer on Facebook says that Holly Road at N. Oso Parkway is flooded.
1:43 p.m.
Port Avenue and the Nueces Bay Boulevard exit to Martin Luther King Drive and the Northwest Loop Ramp connecting to southbound SH 286 are closed due to flooding, according to a spokesperson for the Harbor Bridge Project.
Please drive carefully. Crews are on site removing debris and helping direct traffic.
1 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Nueces County on Sunday until 2:15 p.m.
12:53 p.m.
A lot of area streets are taking on water. 3NEWS photojournalist Maitland Rutledge took a photo of what looks like a foot of water at Everhart Road and McArdle Road.