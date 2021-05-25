Recent rain is a good thing for many Coastal Bend farmers

Farmers are optimistic about their business because not only do they now expect to have a good harvest, but the prices in the marketplace are strong.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Until our recent rains, farmers were worried they would not have much of a crop this year because of the drought.



Thanks to last week’s rains, Nueces County farmland got a good soaking and just in time, according to the County Agricultural Agent Jason Ott.

"Overall, I would say that as a result of the rains, the crop situation is much improved," Ott said. "We were going to be in a pretty tough position had it not started to rain when it did.”



Nueces County is usually ranked either number one or number two in the entire country in sorghum production and in the top 20 in cotton. All that rain was largely a welcome sight for many farmers.

"Fortunately, because of that, we are going to have a pretty good outlook on our grain crop and our corn crop," Ott said.



But there is some trouble out in the cotton fields.

"We still got a ways to go on our cotton," Ott said. "Some of it is a little stressed and we can see it starting to yellow a bit where we have some standing water and things like that, but for the most part, we are very, very appreciative of the rain that we have received."



By all accounts, the sorghum and corn crops look to be on the rebound. Ott added that farmers are optimistic about their business because not only do they now expect to have a good harvest, but the prices in the marketplace are strong.

Now, the only real uncertainty is the fate of the cotton crop and how it will turn out after being inundated with nearly 11 inches of rain this month.

