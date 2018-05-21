Sunday night's rain was well received by farmers and ranchers in the Coastal Bend, but now they are hoping for more of the same.

"It's been very, very dry in April, and extends back through the fall," said Harvey Buehring, Nueces County Farm Bureau president.

According to Buehring, where the area gets typically about 10 inches of rain over the fall and winter, they have only had two.

"I only had three-tenths of an inch in April, and that came in three different spots of rain," Buehring said.

The lack of rain has already wiped out grain crops for some farmers. Buehring said he's had to sell a third of his cattle for lack of feed.

Sunday night's rain was spotty at best, dropping less than a half-inch over San Patricio County, and two-tenths or less in some places. The same applies to Kleberg County.

The exceptions were Corpus Christi and a couple of other spots that saw more than a half-inch, and Hebbronville collected more than an inch.

While Buehring ranches in the western part of the county, the drought is affecting farmers throughout the Coastal Bend.

"Particularly for the row crop farmers, we've been kind of in a tight spot. When they planted most of the grain and cotton, we didn't have exactly great moisture, but we had enough to get the crop up," said Josh McGinty, an agronomist with Ag Extension.

According to McGinty, Sunday night's showers were good for the local cotton crop but they could dry up soon without more rain.

"Cotton doesn't need a lot of moisture until right about now when it starts to flower," McGinty said.

Buehring said the past three years have been wet compared to this one, but even crop insurance isn't enough to cover farmer's investments.

"It might get you started back, it doesn't replace everything that you lost," Buehring said.

