Arrest made last week as rainbow fentanyl was found in Sinton

Randal Brown was arrested on a first degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fentanyl continues to keep law enforcement on their toes as the drug manages to pop up in the Lone Star State.

Just last week, San Patricio Sheriff Oscar Rivera posted to his social media that one of his deputies attempted to stop a vehicle near the Ocean of Love Church in Sinton.

The deputy was able to arrest the driver.

During a search, they found colored pills of fentanyl along with a stack of cash and marijuana. The driver, Randal Brown, was arrested on a first degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Brown was already on parole at the time of the arrest.

