Heavy rain Tuesday night in Port Aransas left a frightful reminder Wednesday for some residents and business owners still recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

The primary concern for residents was flooding that could make the damage from Harvey even worse.

One homeowner is still living in his rental property while his home is rebuilt and business owners are still paying off the reconstruction of their restaurant.

Torrential downpour threatened an already delicate town.

Residents prepared for flash floods and more damage to their homes or businesses.

"I was hoping it wasn't another hurricane Harvey. I had my ship and house destroyed we moved into the rental property and fixed it," Mel Ervin said.

"The business still has a few leaks, but the House was staying in not our house there's water coming in the downstairs," Stephanie Kenigsberg said.

Luckily neither of the residents suffered severe damage during the rain.

