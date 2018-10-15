Rain in the watershed over the past few weeks has resulted in controlled flooding along the Nueces River below the Wesley Seale Dam.

Flooding in the area is no surprise for residents, but still causes some changes.

Clean-up and repairs in the neighborhoods are typically needed after flooding.

The city knows about the neighborhoods, but they have to flood them with water releases from Choke Canyon and Lake Corpus Christi reservoirs to ensure the they don't overflow or give out.

A text alert has been designed to let residents know when flooding will occur.

If you live in an area affected by the flooding then you can call 361-826-1100 to be added to the warning list.

