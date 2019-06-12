CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of state lawmakers gathered with the public Thursday at the Omni Hotel to discuss the Texas Windstorm Insurance Agency and their proposed five-percent rate increase.

State Representative Todd Hunter has been at the forefront of the battle against TWIA raising rates for some time.

According to Hunter, he wants the public to know they have a voice, and they need as many people as possible need to pack Dec. 10 meeting with the insurance agency to fight the proposed hike.

State leaders say that a hike could be detrimental to homeowners living on the coast. In some cases, windstorm insurance bills are more than people pay in property taxes.

"So get your emails into TWIA demanding no rate hike by noon tomorrow," Hunter said. "We need a good crowd. We need a lot of people. We need the TWIA board to know, and see, and hear no rate hike."

The TWIA board will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Omni Hotel in downtown Corpus Christi where the agency is expected to vote on the increase.

