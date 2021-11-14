'Rally for Kindness' held in Austin in response to recent hate speech incidents

The event came after a string of recent incidents where anti-Semitism, racist and homophonic messaging has appeared in different locations around Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — ATXKind invited the community to stand up against hate and rally for compassion and inclusivity over the weekend following a spike in incidents of anti-Semitism, hate speech and racism in Central Texas.

The Rally for Kindness is an opportunity for attendees "to heal, get inspired and take positive action," the organization said in a release.

The grassroots event, created with support from Shalom Austin and Anti-Defamation League Austin, featured a wide range of speakers from different communities and faiths.

Most recently, police have been investigating racist and white supremacy stickers placed in local parks, including Highland neighborhood park. KVUE also received reports of similar stickers in Brentwood Park, but had been scraped off when the KVUE team arrived.

Defacing public property is a misdemeanor in Austin.

Today at the Rally for Kindness at Texas State Capitol. After a recent spike in incidents of antisemitism, hate speech, and racism, hundreds of people are here rallying for kindness. pic.twitter.com/8ljAdAe5z8 — Pamela Comme (@commepamela) November 14, 2021

@RepLloydDoggett stands on the stage, listing all the hate crimes that have occurred in the city these last months pic.twitter.com/F53H05NY9a — Pamela Comme (@commepamela) November 14, 2021

The latest incident involving hateful stickers placed at city parks is just one of several incident that have happened recently around the area.

Anderson HS was vandalized with graffiti in late October, and the Austin ISD superintendent called it "anti-Semitic, racist and homophobic." Students recently held an event where they painted picnic tables, parking spots and buildings with messages of unity to combat hate.

Following that incident at the school, a banner with anti-Semitic messaging was displayed multiple times over MoPac Expressway. City leaders condemned the messaging and the Austin City Council passed an anti-hate resolution last week in response to the incidents.

Then, on Oct. 31, a synagogue off Shoal Creek Boulevard was set on fire, causing $25,000 in damage. Authorities arrested a suspect in connection to the arson case on Nov. 10. An 18-year-old Texas State University student and Texas State Guard member was identified as the suspect.

The Rally for Kindness held by ATXKind was held at the Texas Capitol south steps on Sunday, Nov. 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ATXKind is a grassroots group of Jewish women formed in the wake of anti-Semitic incidents and hate speech.

