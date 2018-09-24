Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A rally was held Monday morning at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center to oppose a recent rate increase proposed by the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association.

Many speakers at the rally were concerned that not enough people were making themselves heard in Austin.

"Next Monday, all public comment ends," State Rep. Todd Hunter said. "I want you to hear that. We only have one week everybody. If they don't hear from the 14 counties, they're going to say we don't care."

Hunter said residents can't sit this one out.

"We want to send a message to the commissioner that says we are in opposition and we are united, and that we do care about this issue; because what I'm hearing from them is that they're not hearing from us, and I don't understand how we are not being a loud voice of opposition about this increase," said Cleo Rodriguez Jr., president and CEO of the United Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber of Commerce representatives from six of the 14 Texas coastal counties are uniting to encourage residents to make their feelings known about TWIA's 10-percent rate increase, which Hunter says is actually more than that.

"If it passes it's 14-plus percent. In two years, that's a 28-percent hike on our area," Hunter said. "The 14 counties get to pick up 28-percent."

Others at the rally talked about the impact on growth along the coast.

"It just adds another step of discouragement to people who want to come in and look at Corpus Christi as a place to come and move their families or build a business," Mayor Joe McComb said.

"We've got tarps all over our community, still right today. We've got people not even in their houses and TWIA wants a 10-percent raise," Ingleside Mayor Ronnie Parker said. "It's not right."

"If they had good service, if they weren't nickel and diming people, maybe a five-percent is okay," State Rep. J.M. Lozano said.

TWIA issued a statement to 3News responding to the reason behind the increase that says in part, "TWIA's current rates are inadequate by more than 32.2-percent for residential policies and more than 37.3-percent for commercial policies."

One area banker reminded the audience that it also impacts those least able to afford it.

"We have a lot of people that are on fixed incomes, and all of a sudden you're looking at 15- to 20-percent rate increase," said Wes Hoskins, president and CEO of First Community Bank. "That's going to put some real strain on some budgets."

