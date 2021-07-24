Coastal Bend organizations hold rally to voice concerns over Senate Bill 3

Saturday a large group gathered on the campus of Texas A&M Corpus Christi at the Hector P. Garcia plaza to voice their opposition to the bill.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — State lawmakers have passed Senate Bill 3 during the special session which bans the teaching of critical race theory in Texas schools.

The bill would shrink the list of topics teachers must address in public schools but wouldn't prevent educators from discussing the topics in class.

Critical race theory is an academic discipline exploring the idea that race was created to suppress groups of people. Lessons on the Ku Klux Klan for example, and the civil rights movement would no longer be mandatory.

Saturday a large group gathered on the campus of Texas A&M Corpus Christi at the Hector P. Garcia plaza to voice their opposition to the bill.



Cecilia Garcia Akers, the daughter of Hector P. Garcia was just one of many in attendance. Among the lessons Senate Bill 3 would remove from being required in public schools includes Garcia’s life and works.

"These are critical points for us to learn and to study so we can become better people and to start this off in the plaza that was dedicated for my father in 1996 it just it really brings a lot of sentiment to me it’s a good place," said Akers.

Eric Holguin President of LULAC Para Todos was also in attendance Saturday.

"It’s so important that our community knows that we're taking direct action and we're speaking out publicly against these issues because if we're not having our voices heard in the public through the media through then our message doesn’t get across," said Holguin.

Republican State Senator Bryan Hughes from Mineola says the bill requires a broad framework but doesn’t affect what is taught. He says it creates a civics training program for teachers and prohibits teachers from being compelled to talk about current events or controversial issues.

"We want our classrooms to be forums for free thinking. not a breeding ground for a divisive political agenda,” said Hughes.

During the regular session, lawmakers passed a similar bill that specifically outlines curriculum for students. It's set to go into effect September first unless the bill the senate passed becomes law.

