Ramiro Acevedo's body was found near Driscoll over the weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — The Silver Alert issued for a 69-year-old man from Helotes was discontinued on Saturday. And the Nueces County Sheriff's Office told KENS 5 the man was found dead in their county.

Previously, Ramiro Acevedo was last seen driving along the 10000 block of Canyon River in a black Nissan Sentra, according to a Bexar County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. The car bears the license plate number of CN2L166.

"Although the investigation is still in the early stages, it does not appear at this time that there was any foul play," Chief Deputy Operations David Cook said.

The Texas Rangers are assisting the Nueces County Sheriff's Office with the investigation. They are also in communication with BCSO.