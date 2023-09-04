Ramp-reversal closures will resume Monday-Thursday after short pause

The area from Ayers Street to Airline Road in the eastbound lanes of State Hwy. 358 will close.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lane and ramp closures that are an ongoing part of the State Hwy. 358 ramp-reversal project were put on pause this weekend, stopping closures between Ayers Street and Airline Road.



However, they may continue to work behind concrete traffic barriers or during emergencies.



The eastbound main lane and ramp closures will resume Monday night starting at 7 p.m. and continue nightly through Thursday.

