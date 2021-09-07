Ranch Hand Breakfast happening in Kingsville this year

The event has grown to include a host of events in downtown Kingsville which includes a parade through the streets to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — In Kingsville, it was announced Friday that the 30th annual Ranch Hand Breakfast will be happening this year.

The event is traditionally held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving and features a cowboy cooked breakfast on the grounds of the historic King Ranch.

The event has grown to include a host of events in downtown Kingsville which includes a parade through the streets to kick off the holiday season.

The breakfast will be held on November 20.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.