Ranch Hand Breakfast happening in Kingsville this year

KINGSVILLE, Texas — In Kingsville, it was announced Friday that the 30th annual Ranch Hand Breakfast will be happening this year.
The event is traditionally held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving and features a cowboy cooked breakfast on the grounds of the historic King Ranch.
The event has grown to include a host of events in downtown Kingsville which includes a parade through the streets to kick off the holiday season.
The breakfast will be held on November 20.
