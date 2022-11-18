Cooking up cowboy-style: King Ranch prepares for visitors for the 31st annual Ranch Hand Breakfast

The event kicks off at 7 a.m., but the line starts well before then. Here's everything you need to know if you plan on heading out to Kingsville.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Back for the 31st time, King Ranch invites the Coastal Bend for an authentic, cowboy-style breakfast. Visitors can expect eggs, beans, tortillas, cowboy-coffee, biscuits 'n gravy and much more on their plates. Tickets for the event are $8 for those four years and older, under that age is free.

In the past, organizers said more than 4,000 people have attended the event. Many visitors begin lining up outside the gates well before they open up.

For those who are in search of parking arrangements, Lorette Williams with King Ranch said you can head to the historic train depot in downtown Kingsville, park there and get your tickets and then a shuttle will take you to the Ranch.

Otherwise, you can find parking in a lot once you're let inside the Ranch.

Organizers said they look forward to this day each year to invite people in for a taste of the cowboy-life.

