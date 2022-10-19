Rand Morgan water tower is officially online to help Calallen, Annaville areas

City manager Peter Zanoni said these projects are part of the current leadership's role in combatting years of neglect here in Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi officially placed the Rand Morgan water tower -- which will provide water service to the Calallen and Annaville areas -- into service Wednesday.



City leadership was on-hand for the ceremony.



The tower, located at the corner of Rand Morgan and Leopard, originally was completed in 2018, but wasn’t placed into service then because it didn't properly regulate water pressure.



"We're tackling decades of neglect here in our city, but we're fortunate that we have a mayor and a city council that's willing to take on some tough policy decisions and choices and make those investments for our community," said Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni.