CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police Chief Mike Markle was on hand Tuesday night to accept a special donation to the Corpus Christi Police Officers Foundation.

The check of $10,000 represented the proceeds from the 2019 Randy Charba Classic.

Randy Charba Classic is a charity fishing tournament in memory of Randy Charba, who was one of the victims in the 2015 Memorial Day flooding tragedy up in Wimberley.

The fishing tournament was started by Mayor Joe McComb's son, Jonathan McComb, who was the only person who survived the 2015 tragedy.

Money from the tournament is handed out to different charities each year.

