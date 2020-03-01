INGLESIDE, Texas — The City of Ingleside has been attacked by ransomware. The attack means the internet and servers have been disconnected and are in the process of being repaired.

Ransomware is a type of software that requires a victim to pay a ransom to access a file.

Eight on-site computers have been affected and will remain disconnected until all computers have been scanned.

Some services the city can and can't provide during this time:

The City of Ingleside can provide phones at city hall, the library, and annex buildings.

Ingleside can't provide all customer, personal, and personnel data

