INGLESIDE, Texas — The City of Ingleside has been attacked by ransomware. The attack means the internet and servers have been disconnected and are in the process of being repaired.
Ransomware is a type of software that requires a victim to pay a ransom to access a file.
Eight on-site computers have been affected and will remain disconnected until all computers have been scanned.
Some services the city can and can't provide during this time:
The City of Ingleside can provide phones at city hall, the library, and annex buildings.
Ingleside can't provide all customer, personal, and personnel data
