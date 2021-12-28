Rapid infusion no longer offered as treatment through the State

Dr. Kim Onufrak told 3News that the Regeneron injections aren't as effective against the Omicron variant.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The life saving infusion therapy used to prevent COVID-19 patients from ending up in the hospital is no longer available through the State.

The Fairgrounds in Robstown was one of the locations where individuals flocked to for that specific treatment. Dr. Kim Onufrak told 3News that the Regeneron injections aren't as effective against the Omicron variant.

A similar type of treatment is being recommended, but is also limited.

"Trying to develop a protocol to give it as injections like we did with Regeneron, right now has to be given," Onufrak said, "but the thing is sources are limited and it is only for high risk right now, and can only be given through IV at this time."

The Health District advises individuals who are seeking infusion treatment to ask their doctor, an urgent care, or local ER.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.