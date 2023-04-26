Rapper Juvenile to headline TABPHE's 10-Days of Juneteenth Jubilee event

TABPHE Treasurer Tina Butler said that the organization zeroes out their budget each year for the event.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Plans are being made for the annual 10-day Juneteenth festival here in the Coastal Bend.

Juneteenth has been celebrated in Corpus Christi since before 1885.

The Corpus Christi Chapter of the Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education announced Wednesday that American rapper Juvenile will be headlining the event.

TABPHECC Treasurer Tina Butler said that the organization zeroes out their budget each year for the event.

"TABPHE Corpus Christi offers free events to the community. We go out for sponsorships and fundraising in order to do the events that we do, Juvenile is the headliner," she said.

Residents can also expect to see Houston's Bayou City Brass Band at the festival. They'll be joined by the Top Shelf Band from San Antonio, as well as the local gospel choir Kingdom of Christ.

