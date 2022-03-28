RAW VIDEO: CCPD arrest man connected to morning convenience store murder

A man was arrested in connection to the shooting around 12:50 p.m. near Everhart and SPID.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have arrested a man in connection to an early morning deadly shooting at a convenience store.

The man was arrested around 12:50 p.m. at Everhart and S. Padre Island Dr. He was taken into custody without incident.

It was around 5:40 a.m. when officers arrived at the Stripes on Staples and Yorktown and found a man dead inside the store, according to Lt. Michael Pena with CCPD. Pena said an argument between two customers escalated, leading to the gunfire.

No one else inside the store was injured in the shooting, officials said.

The suspect fled the scene in a car before police could arrive but investigators said they were able to find out where the suspect was at around 12:45 p.m.

A traffic stop was made on the suspect on the 4800 block of SPID and the man was arrested. 3NEWS was on scene as the man was taken into custody.

The suspect's name has not been released at this time.

If you have any information about this crime, you can contact detectives at 361-886-2840. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (361)888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

