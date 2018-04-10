Corpus Christi (KIII news) — Students at Ray High School have a new principal to look up to as their former principal moves districts.

Assistant Principal Roxanne Gonzalez Cuevas will be taking over as the new interim principal for the school.

Cuevas will replace Dr. Cissy Reynolds-Perez as she takes on her new role as assistant superintendent at the West Oso school district. Cuevas has been a familiar face at the campus for the last 11-years.

Cuevas hopes to continue Dr. Reynolds-Perez's work creating a safe learning space for students at ray high school.

