In May, Ray High School Principal Cecilia "Cissy" Perez took part in a series of roundtables hosted by Governor Greg Abbott about school safety.

Perez said, after Abbott recently released his 40 solution plan to the public, she had some questions.

Perez said she mostly talked with Abbott and other school safety experts about prevention.

What can teachers and administrators notice or put in place to help kids with behavior or mental health issues?

"We need more police presence more counselors, which is funding," Perez said. "We need funding to provide that."

Perez said Abbott provided some great solutions but she wondered where the money would come from.

"My follow up question is, Will there be funding provided to school districts to help them with that?" Perez said.

A key point Abbott brought up in his plan was creating an active shooter alarm separate from a fire alarm.

"My worry there would be well what if you have an active shooter that pulls the fire alarm," Perez said.

Perez really liked Abbott's solution about monitoring what students post online through fusion centers.

"Students do outcries through social media and so if more people are monitoring that and giving administrators a heads up that can only help principals," Perez said.

A topic that was discussed in her roundtable was putting in place an online system where students can anonymously report bullies.

"CCISD has had that for several years so we are ahead of the game in that," Perez said.

Perez said she sent the governor's team a follow up email about his 40 solutions and said Abbott is definitely sticking to his word about prioritizing student safety.

"That morning that we met he did say this was only the first step you know and they're going to be more steps and so they've already replied to me," Perez said.

Perez has a conference call set up on June 3, with Abbott's education policy manager.

© 2018 KIII