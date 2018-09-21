Ray High School Principal Dr. Cecilia "Cissy" Reynolds-Perez is leaving the Corpus Christi Independent School District, but she's not moving too far.

The award-winning educator will be taking over as Assistant Superintendent at the West Oso Independent School District. She will be in charge of curriculum and instruction with the district.

Dr. Reynolds-Perez was also chosen back in April to join the Texas School Safety Board by Governor Greg Abbott. The board focuses on creating policies to prevent school violence.

