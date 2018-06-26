Ray High School Principal Cecilia "Cissy" Perez was back at the state capitol Monday to discuss school safety in front of the Texas House of Representatives Criminal Jurisprudence Committee.

More specifically, she was there to discuss mental health and its connection to campus violence.

Monday's public hearing was one of several stemming from Governor Greg Abbott's 40 point plan to increase school safety.

Perez gave several recommendations but one of the most important she said is establishing a universal warning system.

"When a student poses a threat to themselves or others that principals and counselors have a way of knowing when we get a new enrollee and new student," Perez said. "Whether they have had a problem with that."

Perez said when it comes to protecting students, it's not about the gun, it's about the root and she believes that is mental health.

She said when students are under more pressure than ever and school counselors are overstretched and swamped with the demands of House Bill # 5 and STAAR testing.

"We need counselors on campus that can deal with behavior issues, mental health treatment etcetera," Perez said. "Crisis counselors."

Perez said she recommended relieving high school freshman of at least the english STAAR test to use that money to hire more counselors and more police on campus.

Perez said she hopes by the next Texas Safety School Center meeting that all of the hearings will be done and the governor can bring some resolutions and ideas to tighten his plan.

