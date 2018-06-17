A group of students from Ray High School are headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida for the National Speech and Debate Competition.

The group is made of 14 teens from the high school and this year is special; no other school has had this many students from one school qualify for the competition.

The competition begins on Monday, June 18th and ends the 22nd. Students from all over the country will face off to become the best. The speech and debate contest also includes middle school students.

Good luck Ray High School!

