Corpus Christi (KIII News) — In a first of its kind event Thursday, sophomores at Ray High School were given the chance to learn some lifesaving emergency first aid techniques.

It's a program called Stop the Bleed. Corpus Christi Fire Department personnel were on hand to show the students what to do in the event that they need to stop someone from bleeding to death.

A total of 400 sophomores learned the basics on how to react to gunshot wounds, stabbings and lacerations. The program will continue as an annual event for sophomores and could be started at other schools as well.

"Everyone should go through this because whether they're going to have a traumatic experience or not, if they were to, they would know what to do and they would know how to do it," sophomore Benito Cantu said.

"It could be like at home if somebody cuts themselves accidentally, or driving home from work one day or school or anything like that," said Stephanie Street, a teacher and program coordinator. "It could literally be for anything like that to help the community as a whole."

Street said this kind of training could actually be done someday at schools all around the state.

