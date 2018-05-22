Ray High School Principal Cecilia Perez was in Austin Tuesday taking part in a school safety roundtable with Governor Greg Abbott and other top state and education leaders.

The event comes as the governor tries to come up with an effective strategy for dealing with things like the recent Sante Fe High School shooting near Houston.

Each of the roundtables focused on different topics. Tuesday's roundtable was about school and community safety, and there was a long list of solutions that Perez and other school leaders discussed.

However, Abbott said one of the first things to address was parent responsibility.

"How in the world can a parent either not know about or not be accountable for a situation where a student may be bringing a gun or a knife or other weapon to a school, maybe threatening other students?" Abbott said.

Abbott said parents need to be held accountable. The governor also went through more than a dozen solutions but said some that could immediately be put into action in Texas schools are a threat assessment system and allowing the Texas School Safety Center to provide more training before the next school year.

A third immediate solution is to expand the Texas Tech Intervention Program that evaluates the mental health of students; lastly, Abbott said schools need to take simple safety measures.

"Reevaluating exits and entrances, simple things such as making sure we incorporate our law enforcement officer where none have been used before," Abbott said.

Wednesday's roundtable discussion will focus on gun regulations, mental health solutions and the underlying causes of gun violence. A final roundtable will focus on victims of school shootings -- teachers, students, and their families.

During the next couple of days, Abbott will hear from those victims and more school and law enforcement officials about what they believe needs to be done to keep students safe. Abbott said state government officials will then take what they have learned in the roundtables and decide whether to take executive or legislative action.

