Ray High School principal, Cecilia "Cissy" Reynolds-Perez was asked to speak at a school safety meeting with Governor Greg Abbott.

Perez announced the news via a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon. The post read:

The invitation came just days after the Santa Fe High School shooting.

Governor Abbott recently re-appointed Perez to the Texas School Safety Board after serving a year.

Perez has said in the past that the first step to making sure students feel safe is to make sure they feel supported and have mental health resources available to them.

Perez will attend the special meeting in Austin on May 22.

