REACH program set to launch in Kleberg County to combat Narcan abuse

The Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation is adding a new county to the list of places they've been serving with their REACH program.
The program mainly address substances abuse.
Wellness foundation Director Alison Johnson said the program has managed to train almost 300 people to recognize the signs of an overdose, and how to respond accordingly.
Johnson said that 10 rural counties have been served -- but they just recently added another.
"Now we're partnering with Kleberg County and adult probation for those individuals who are coming out of incarceration, jail," he said.
They're also giving probation officers Narcan training to better increase the chance of saving more lives.
"Since May of last year, we've distributed about 90 kits and will say four people have been reversed from those kits," she said.
Johnson said that the wellness foundation wants to reach more communities.
"Most of our treatment options are located in Nueces County and Corpus Christi. When you have someone who lives in San Diego or Alice or Freer, it's difficult to drive an hour, hour in a half to come to those treatment for recovery support services," she said.
Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick said that when someone suffers from an overdose -- time is of the essence.
"You're not talking about hours, we're talking about minutes from exposure," he said. "And you could be dealing with a fatal overdose and not even know it just by touching a few items in the car, your vehicle or wherever," he said
He adds that officers in the field are having to carry Narcan spray every time they're on duty.
The REACH program is set to start in Kleberg County on Friday.
