Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The debate between Republican Senator Ted Cruz and his Democratic Challenger representative Beto O'Rourke aired on TV-3 Tuesday night and among those closely watching the debate was a group of students at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Organizers of the watch party only expected about 20 students to show up, but they had to add additional seating to accommodate everyone, the students hoped to learn more about the candidates and where they stand on the issues.

The Senate debate between Republican Ted Cruz and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke played out on the big screen.

"I just wanted to get more information on this last Senate debate, I missed the last two," student Lucas Risner said.

The political science club hosted the debate watch party to help fellow students get a better idea of what both candidates represent.

"Our aim is to make sure the college student body is all registering to vote, going out and voting and knowing what they are voting about," said Dominic Dewar, president of the Political science club.

Right away in the debate issues on abortion, climate change, and border control were hot topics of the night.

"Beto," student Camille Cordova said.

No matter which candidates the students favor organizers hope the strong turn out here will lead to more younger voters.

"I'm kind of leaning towards Ted Cruz," student Lauren Synder said.

"I'm already registered, so yes I'm going to vote," Cordova said.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 22 and election day is Nov. 6.

